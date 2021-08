AUGUSTA — The creator and organizer of the Crawfish Fest in Sussex County has canceled this year’s event because of the increase in cases caused by the Delta variant. Michael Arnone wrote on the festival's Facebook page that he was confident two weeks ago that this year's event would be the biggest ever. Then the upward trend in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant began along with updated CDC guidelines forcing Arnone to make a decision he said he did not arrive at lightly.