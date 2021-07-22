Woman kills man outside her residence. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney rules this as “justified homicide”
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are investigating a justified homicide that took place early Thursday morning. A 44-year-old resident in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive reported to police that she saw 20-year-old Azhar Smart of Triangle Virginia approach the side of her home with a mask on and gun in his hand. According to police, when they got to the victim’s home, Smart was suffering from gunshot wounds.www.localdvm.com
