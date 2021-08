The St. Louis Cardinals are in talks to try and acquire Rockie star Trevor Story before Friday’s deadline passes. The St. Louis Cardinals have made it clear that they are going to be selective buyers at the deadline and will not part with any of their elite prospects in any sort of deal, not for a rental or even a controllable player. But they are becoming more active on the trade market in the final hours before the July 30 deadline and are pursuing one of the top names on the market — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.