Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Eastern Hettinger County in southwestern North Dakota Western Grant County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Reeder to near Hettinger, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Haynes around 525 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mott and New Leipzig. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH