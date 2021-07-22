Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the North Inlet in the town of Grand Lake, the burned areas on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, the Colorado River above Shadow Mountain Reservoir, the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 510 PM MDT, heavy rain is occurring on the southern portion of the East Troublesome burn area. Up to 0.5 inches of new rainfall is possible in this area. Flash Flooding has already occurred on Highway 125, which remains closed due to a mudslide near milepost 7. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 125 and the southern portion of the East Troublesome burn area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE