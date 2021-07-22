Cancel
After Thursday’s memo, anti-vaccine sentiment could cause locker room discord

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams with high vaccination rates will have a competitive advantage. They also will minimize the potential internal turmoil. In Buffalo, a full-blown COVID schism could be on the way, after Thursday’s memo making it clear that teams that can’t play due to COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated personnel will forfeit games. In addition to receiver Cole Beasley‘s periodic anti-vaccine Twitter rants, guard Jon Feliciano has opened up with his views on the matter. At the same time, receiver Stefon Diggs seems to be on board with the simple logic tying vaccinations to being available to play.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Public Health
Indy100

People want Dr Fauci to sue Tucker Carlson after he accused scientist of creating Covid

After Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson boldly told his audience that Dr Anthony Fauci created the Covid-19 virus, Twitter was in up arms and urged Dr Fauci to take legal action. On Thursday, Carlson Talked about the breakthrough cases of Covid-19 where people who are fully vaccinated are still Contracting the virus. While he did that, he questioned Dr Fauci’s commentary on the virus’ ability to infect people with both vaccine doses by calling him the “guy who created Covid.”
NFLcapradio.org

Ex-NFLer, Who Is Vaccinated, Criticizes League's Memo On Unvaccinated Players

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martinez speaks with former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick about the league's new coronavirus mandates, and why he decided to get vaccinated. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a...

