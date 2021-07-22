After Thursday’s memo, anti-vaccine sentiment could cause locker room discord

Teams with high vaccination rates will have a competitive advantage. They also will minimize the potential internal turmoil. In Buffalo, a full-blown COVID schism could be on the way, after Thursday’s memo making it clear that teams that can’t play due to COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated personnel will forfeit games. In addition to receiver Cole Beasley‘s periodic anti-vaccine Twitter rants, guard Jon Feliciano has opened up with his views on the matter. At the same time, receiver Stefon Diggs seems to be on board with the simple logic tying vaccinations to being available to play.