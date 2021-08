Frazier was traded from the Pirates to the Padres in exchange for Tucupita Marcano, Jack Suwinski and Michell Miliano on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Frazier is in the midst of the best campaign of his career, as he's slashed .327/.392/.453 with four homers, 58 runs, 32 RBI and five stolen bases to begin the 2021 campaign. The 29-year-old won't be a free agent until after the 2022 season. He played nearly every day for the Pirates and leads all major-leaguers with 125 hits this year, and San Diego plans to use him in a super-utility role since he has experience at all three outfield positions, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. As a result, Frazier and Jake Cronenworth could both maintain fairly regular playing time.