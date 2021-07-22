Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Biggest Quarter Ever: Global Fintech Funding Booms in Q2 as Pandemic (Hopefully) Recedes

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech, or financial technology, continues to capture outsized interest from venture funding. The transition from analog finance to fast-iterating digital finance is booming, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic (as the Delta variant rises). This publication believes we are still in the early innings of migrating finance from brick and mortar operations to Fintech everywhere.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#Ipo#Wealth Management#Cbinsights#Capital Markets#Smb Fintech#Spac#Ipo#Insurtech#Wealthtech Real Estate#Banking#Latam#Blockchain#Paxos#Circle#Qed#Baincapital Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Swiss Private Bank Says Its Wealthy Clients Are Interested in Crypto

In a recent interview, Zeno Staub, the CEO of Swiss private banking and investment management group Vontobel Holding AG, talked about their clients’ interest in crypto. The Vontobel CEO’s comments were made on July 27 during an interview with Bloomberg TV anchor Anna Edwards. When Edwards Staub what Vontobel’s clients...
Income TaxPosted by
TheStreet

Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM") Announces Distribution

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0369 per share, payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 13, 2021). The Fund's Board authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Malaysia based Telecom Service U Mobile’s Digital Wallet GoPayz and ACE Capital Growth to Offer Digital Gold Purchase Options

Malaysia-based telecommunications service provider U Mobile’s standalone digital wallet GoPayz has teamed up with gold bullion trader ACE Capital Growth (ACE), which operates as a subsidiary of Ace Innovate Asia. Through their partnership, the companies are introducing GoGold. As noted on its official website, GoPayz provides digital financial services such...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Crypto Platform Matrixport Becomes Unicorn With $1B Valuation

Matrixport, a cryptocurrency startup in Asia, closed its Series C funding round with a company valuation of more than $1 billion, the company announced on Monday (Aug. 2). The two-year-old company’s funding round was led by partners of DST Global, C Ventures and K3 Ventures, with other participants including Qiming Venture Partners, CE Innovation Capital, Tiger Global, Cachet Group, Palm Drive Capital, Foresight Ventures and A&T Capital, along with previous investors Lightspeed, Polychain, Dragonfly Capital, CMT Digital and IDG Capital. The Singapore-based financial services platform has raised $129 million up to now.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.13

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30. The company has a 50-day...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Exchange Independent Reserve Acquires In Principle Approval to Offer Digital Payment Token Services in Singapore

Digital currency exchange Independent Reserve revealed on Monday (August 2, 2021) that it had acquired an “in-principle approval” letter for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PSA) “to operate as a regulated provider for Digital Payment Token (DPT) Services.”
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech Rapyd Raises $300 Million Series E

Rapyd says the financing will be used to support more M&A as well as product enhancements across verticals as well as channel growth. Arik Shtilman, co-founder and CEO of Rapyd, says that enabling digital payments is becoming a fundamental business for every industry and an opportunity. “We are grateful to...
Small Businessmyedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Banking strategies for market uncertainty

Planning for rising costs, accessing working capital, and investing in technology upgrades are just some of the ways local companies are navigating an uncertain time. I’m not an economist. I’m a banker. While I can’t predict what will happen in the market, I have the opportunity to speak with local business owners every day, which gives me a clear picture of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs. Currently, concerns about inflation, inventory management, and rising production costs come up in almost every conversation. While businesses are experiencing and addressing these challenges in different ways, banking support and services can be part of the solution. Here are a few examples.
Marketsaithority.com

KraneShares Partners With Nikko to Launch Active Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC,, a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, announced the launch of the KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF. KHYB is an active ETF managed by sub-advisor Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. (“Nikko”). Nikko was established...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Arca Digital Yield Fund Seeks to Provide Double-Digit Effective Yields

Digital asset management firm Arca has announced a new digital asset fund that aims to generate low double-digit returns, along with minimal volatility, for investors. The Arca Digital Yield Fund is said to be the first actively managed income fund in the digital assets sector. Rayne Steinberg, CEO of Arca,...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Private Equity Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Equity Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Equity market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Equity Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

How 2021 Has Become a Signature Year for Fintech IPOs

The golden age of financial technology (fintech) is upon us. The pandemic has created a dynamic shift in the way consumers and businesses behave on a daily basis, making them heavily reliant on the enhancement of technology. Currently, three fintech companies – Square, Shopify and PayPal – are all worth...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Platform LendingPoint Completes Largest-Ever Securitization

a financial tech platform, recently revealed that it had completed its largest securitization to date: LendingPoint 2021-A Asset Securitization Trust (“LDPT 2021-A”), which was “$542,360,000 in size, rated by KBRA, and backed by a pool of unsecured, direct-to-consumer loans.”. As mentioned in a release, this transaction also “represented the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy