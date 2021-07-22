Biggest Quarter Ever: Global Fintech Funding Booms in Q2 as Pandemic (Hopefully) Recedes
Fintech, or financial technology, continues to capture outsized interest from venture funding. The transition from analog finance to fast-iterating digital finance is booming, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic (as the Delta variant rises). This publication believes we are still in the early innings of migrating finance from brick and mortar operations to Fintech everywhere.www.crowdfundinsider.com
