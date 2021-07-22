Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Why WWE Partnering With Movie Theaters For SummerSlam Is Such A Good Idea

By Mick Joest
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the WWE rented out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for SummerSlam 2021, it was widely believed that the company intended to make the event its biggest of 2021. Now, on the heels of John Cena's return and challenge to Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw, the WWE has made another big SummerSlam announcement that will give those unable to attend the live show another great way to watch the event.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Theaters#Television#Combat#Wwe Summerslam#Peacock#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena

This year’s annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event was one of the most memorable shows of the year as it was the first pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 37 to be in front of live fans and also featured the return of future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena. While a rare appearance for McMahon, this isn’t the first time this year that Linda McMahon has been on WWE programming.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Removes Roman Reigns’ Dirty Joke From SmackDown Replays

John Cena made a return to WWE and he laid down a big challenge for Roman Reigns. While the Tribal Chief was rejecting Cena’s match challenge, he dropped a pretty risque joke for the PG Era, but that hit the cutting room floor when WWE got to edit things. During...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena is surprised that WWE fans have reacted...

When we talk about John Cena we are talking about one of the most important and most loved superstars in WWE history. After a long wait, the WWE Universe finally saw the wrestler - actor from Boston at Money in the Bank when John Cena, to the delight of the audience, returned after the match between Roman Reigns and Edge.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Losing Top Star At SummerSlam

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. He is also expected to appear on this year’s WWE SummerSlam. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair Is The Latest WWE Superstar Released In 2021

The WWE is having a wild and unpredictable 2021, with lots of big changes happening both behind the scenes and in the ring. The company is still coping with financial losses suffered due to COVID-related setbacks, and has released a wide swath of superstars so far, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and more. The latest superstar to reportedly make a WWE exit is one of pro wrestling's most iconic names: Ric Flair.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Reveals Who Created The Fiend

Although Bray Wyatt has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has continued to be a fan favorite. In a recent interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio, special effects artist discussed WWE writer Nick Manfredini and how he was one of the people to truly help evolve the character of ‘The Fiend.’ John Cena recently dropped this Bray Wyatt bombshell.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Big Things Planned For The Next Few Weeks Heading Into SummerSlam

There has been a lot of buzz around WWE since they returned to live event touring on Friday night. The company expects to keep that buzz going heading into next month’s SummerSlam. Thus, they plan on bringing out all the stops with several big returns such as John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Goldberg.
WWEringsidenews.com

Rey Mysterio Requested John Cena To Coach Dominik As Much As He Can

Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik has become a mainstay of the main roster and WWE television since making his debut back in 2019. Since then Dominik Mysterio has been featured extensively in various storylines, including a program with Seth Rollins. Rey Mysterio is also a veteran in the pro wrestling world...
WWEkiss951.com

Charlotte’s Ric Flair is No Longer with the WWE

This is shocking, but the news is true. Ric Flair is gone from WWE!. Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has been released by WWE. WrestlingInc.com and Fightful.com report that Flair asked for his release and it was granted by the company. WWE has yet to announce the news, but two additional news outlets have confirmed.
NFLPWMania

WWE & TikTok Announce SummerSlam Ring Announcer Search

WWE and TikTok are teaming up to launch a search for the next great WWE ring announcer. Potential ring announcers can upload their most entertaining videos to TikTok using the “#WWEAnnouncerContest” hashtag. The best performers will be brought to SummerSlam in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, where they will perform as a ring announcer for the big event.
WWEPWMania

New Report On SummerSlam And WWE Momentum

WWE reportedly feels like they can keep the momentum they gained this weekend with SmackDown and Money in the Bank, and have it stay strong through to SummerSlam. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes this morning- SummerSlam is scheduled for 8/21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Rumored matches...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Current WWE Momentum On The Road To SummerSlam

WWE officials are looking to keep the current wave of momentum going through to SummerSlam. WWE has a strong buzz going today after last night’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view was held at the Toyota Center in Houston, with fans in the crowd. The next pay-per-view stop is SummerSlam in late August, and word now via @Wrestlevotes is that the company feels like “they can absolutely keep the energy and momentum” created so far with this past weekend, and carry it through to SummerSlam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy