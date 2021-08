A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.