TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on August 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST to discuss its strong financial performance for the three and six-month period ending June 30, 2021. The Company expects to release numbers related to the first half period of the year on August 13, 2021. In addition, the Company intends to discuss its recent acquisitions and the corporate strategy for rapid and sustainable growth built on its current successes.