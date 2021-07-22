Cancel
NFL

Trading Cards, NFTs Could Be Coming Soon For College Athletes Thanks To Panini Partnership

By Chris Katje
Business Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trading card company in talks to go public via SPAC is the latest to capitalize on the name, image and likeness deal that sees college athletes able to monetize themselves. What Happened: Panini reached a deal with OneTeam Partners to create trading cards and digital assets including non-fungible tokens based on players still in college. Sports mentioned by Forbes include football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and some Olympic sports.

Alex Rodriguez
#College Athletes#Panini#Spac#Oneteam Partners#Leafield#Usc#Ohio State#Nflpa#Mlbpa#Redbird Capital Partners#Slam Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Nba#Walt Disney Co Lrb Nyse#Edr#Ufc
