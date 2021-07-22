Trading Cards, NFTs Could Be Coming Soon For College Athletes Thanks To Panini Partnership
A trading card company in talks to go public via SPAC is the latest to capitalize on the name, image and likeness deal that sees college athletes able to monetize themselves. What Happened: Panini reached a deal with OneTeam Partners to create trading cards and digital assets including non-fungible tokens based on players still in college. Sports mentioned by Forbes include football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and some Olympic sports.markets.businessinsider.com
