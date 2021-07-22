Trading Cards, NFTs Could Be Coming Soon For College Athletes Thanks To Panini Partnership

Recent changes in laws, rules, and regulations may usher in a new era of college sports trading cards. Trading card expert Eric Bitz explains why. College sports memorabilia, including trading cards, jerseys, and even video games, have long been a touchy subject. For many years now, college athletes have been forbidden from profiting off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This created some thorny issues when it came to licensing, but recent changes in relevant rules and regulations may usher in a new age for college sports memorabilia. Trading card expert and BuyNiceCards founder Eric Bitz is going to break down these recent changes.