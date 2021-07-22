Univision Posted Footage of Naked Cowboy Being Attacked in Times Square After Biden Victory Without Permission, Videographer Alleges
The United States’ largest Spanish-language TV network could be faced with a legal showdown. Univision Communications was slapped with a copyright lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court by videographer Elaad Eliahu, who is represented by the Liebowitz Law Firm. Eliahu alleges that Univision posted his video of New York City’s ‘Naked Cowboy,’ an avid Donald Trump supporter who was performing in Times Square when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-06236, Eliahu v. Univision Communications Inc.www.law.com
