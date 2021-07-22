Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Univision Posted Footage of Naked Cowboy Being Attacked in Times Square After Biden Victory Without Permission, Videographer Alleges

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States’ largest Spanish-language TV network could be faced with a legal showdown. Univision Communications was slapped with a copyright lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court by videographer Elaad Eliahu, who is represented by the Liebowitz Law Firm. Eliahu alleges that Univision posted his video of New York City’s ‘Naked Cowboy,’ an avid Donald Trump supporter who was performing in Times Square when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-06236, Eliahu v. Univision Communications Inc.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Tv Network#The Liebowitz Law Firm#Eliahu V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Upworthy

A DC cop explained why the Capitol Hill rioters are terrorists in a mic drop moment

DC Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges was one of the first responders to the riots that took place on Capitol Hill following former President Donald Trump's official loss against Joe Biden. On Friday, he presented his testimony about the January 6 riots before a bipartisan House committee, fielding questions about his experiences from the horrifying incident. During his testimony, he referred to the rioters as "terrorists" rather than "tourists," and in a mic drop moment, he explained why he chose the particular nomenclature. Outlining the definition of domestic terrorist from the United States Code, Hodges proved why the Capitol Hill insurgents are no less than terrorists, Forbes Breaking News reports.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House calls Cuomo findings abhorrent, says Biden will address later

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday called findings that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women "abhorrent" and said President Joe Biden would address the issue later in the day. New York's Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on...
Presidential ElectionUkiah Daily Journal

From the desk of… Biden’s Covid preseidency

President Joe Biden recently passed his six-month mark in the White House. It might end up being the high-water mark of his presidency. Biden’s job approval rating is positive, about 52 percent in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. That is, of course, higher than the ratings of Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, who never exceeded 47 percent approval in the RCP average, but it is lower than President Barack Obama, who stood at about 56 percent at this time in his presidency.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s truly bizarre behavior draws renewed scrutiny

President Joe Biden, 78, last week delivered a rambling and bizarre answer to a question from CNN host Don Lemon that prompted renewed questions about his mental acuity. “When will children under 12 be able to get vaccinated?” Lemon asked. Here’s Biden answer (and we swear we’re not making this up):
POTUSmynews13.com

Disney World reopens Hall of Presidents with Biden animatronic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Hall of Presidents attraction at Disney World has reopened with an animatronic of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. The attraction has been closed for refurbishment since January. The Biden animatronic is featured front and center on stage at the Magic Kingdom attraction.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Former White House Doctor Says Biden 'Has Completely Lost It,’ Would Resign

Former White House physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted that President Joe Biden may either step down from the presidency or be forced to resign in the near future, following criticism of Biden’s reported difficulties in providing clear answers in a recent media briefing. Jackson, who represents Texas's...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy