Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s Rod Grant Struggle Leads to New Music

By Chris King
Posted by 
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rodrick Grant (Rod) is gospel and Christian recording artist from Birmingham, Alabama and was born April 8th to two of his biggest inspirations; Psalmist/Vocalist Tina R. Grant (McClurkin) and Singer/Songwriter/ Gospel Artist Bishop Gerry Grant. He is a father of three amazing children, Kiaira, Cameron, and Cassandra; and a husband to his beautiful wife Tyesha.

praise933.com

Comments / 1

Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
485
Followers
839
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Gospel Choirs#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Samuel “Miracle” Brown Is A Walking Miracle

Alabama continues to impress with great gospel talent. Alabama Samuel Brown Jr has a testimony of a miracle. Therefore, his stage name is a reflection of him being here today. Birmingham based Gospel Artist Miracle is truly a walking miracle. God healed him on his deathbed in the hospital years ago that made a life change for him.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Gary D. Smith

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes Pastor Smith of Refresh Family Church as our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week. Pastor Smith has done a tremendous job in pastoring the Tuscaloosa campus of the Refresh Family Church during the pandemic and even conducting programs through Zoom video conferences. Pastor Gary Daniel...
Alabama StatePosted by
Praise 93.3

8 Albums Of Original Recordings By The Five Blind Boys Of Alabama Coming Soon

Alabama has deep roots in gospel music. One of the famous groups that Alabamians and the entire world loves are The 5 Blind Boys of Alabama. Sonorous Records is releasing 91 original track recordings from their HOB Catalogue by the Five Blind Boys Of Alabama. The tracks are part of an eight album release, remastered and digitally enhanced from original recordings. “All efforts have been made to maintain the integrity of the original sound,” stated Ivan Cavric label manager for Sonorous. The albums are titled:
NBAPosted by
Praise 93.3

Birmingham’s new G-League Team is taking Flight with a New Name

Recently, the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA announced they are bringing a G-League team to the Magic City. Now, the team officially has a name. According to NBA.com, instead of being called the Bayhawks as the were called in Pennsylvania, they instead will taking the court as the Birmingham Squadron.
Praise 93.3

Black Excellence: Tuscaloosa, Alabama Bodybuilder Jessica Dunnigan Brings the Heat

Jessica Dunnigan is Black Excellence. Alabama native and University of Alabama alumna Jessica Dunnigan is a shining example of Black Excellence. She is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and has a degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Alabama. In 2018, she started her business, Fearlessly Fit, to change...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Praise 93.3

Alabama Gospel Artist DeNico Davis Shares His Story of Bullying and Suicide

DeNico Davis is 22 years old gospel recording artist out of Montgomery, Alabama and attends Faith Church under Bishop Freddrick Hardy. He was bullied by the same guys for 2 years straight but never spoke up only because he was scared for for his own life. He was being called names,getting kicked around, pushed against lockers, books thrown at him, and even jumped multiple of times.
Alabama StatePosted by
Praise 93.3

National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of West Alabama. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, northeast Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Bibb, Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker. In east central Alabama, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Randolph. In northeast Alabama, Cherokee and Etowah. In west central Alabama, Tuscaloosa. * Through this evening. * Expected heavy rainfall across the watch area may result in localized flash flooding, especially in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Clarence Sutton, Jr.

Praise 93.3 and 790 WTSK salute our Tuscaloosa pastor of the week Pastor Clarence Sutton, Jr of the Christian Community Church. Pastor Sutton has taken over the church that his father founded and has taken the ministry to the next level. Pastor Clarence Sutton, Jr. is a dynamic result-driven Educator/Administrator...
Northport, ALPosted by
Praise 93.3

Nick’s Kids Foundation Aids in Northport Flooding Recovery

Tuesday afternoon the Nick's Kids Foundation announced via its Twitter account a contribution toward Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama to aid flood victims in Northport still reeling from the June 19 storm produced by Tropical Storm Claudette. West Alabama's Temporary Emergency Services office is located at 1705 15th St....

Comments / 1

Community Policy