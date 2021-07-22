Rays get the big bat they were seeking in Nelson Cruz

The Rays acquired the big right-handed bat they were seeking Friday, getting veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins. [ Tribune News Service ]

CLEVELAND — The Rays acquired the big right-handed bat they were seeking Friday, getting veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.

The price was high, as the Rays gave up two promising advanced pitching prospects in Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

But they feel the payoff will be worth it, adding the 41-year-old veteran slugger, specifically to improve their offense against left-handers.

Cruz is hitting .294 with 19 homers, 50 RBIs and a .907 OPS overall. Against lefties he is hitting .362 with six homes, 17 RBIs and a 1.010 OPS.

The Rays also get minor-league right-hander Calvin Faucher.

• • •

