Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak throws harsh spotlight on Australia vaccine rollout

By Renju Jose Jonathan Barrett
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVdf5_0b5AYOEQ00

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney and a request for additional vaccine doses which was rebuffed by other state leaders.

State premier Gladys Berejiklian characterised the escalating virus outbreak as a "national emergency" and raised the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country's biggest city would be extended beyond the current end-date of July 30.

"There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in the New South Wales.

The state had urged the federal government to divert additional vaccine doses to Sydney, a request Prime Minister Morrison turned down following a national cabinet meeting with all state heads. read more

Australia boasted another record day for COVID-19 vaccination with almost 200,000 doses delivered in one day. Morrison, who on Thursday apologised for the slow pace of inoculation, said the latest data signalled the country's vaccination rollout had turned a corner.

"We are not going to disrupt the vaccination programme around the rest of the country," Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Total infections in Australia's worst outbreak this year have jumped to just over 1,900 since the first case was detected in a Sydney limousine driver transporting international flight crews in mid-June.

Crucially, at least 53 of the new cases in Sydney were infectious in the community before being diagnosed. Authorities have said that figure needs to be near zero for the to be lifted.

The outbreak of the fast-moving Delta variant was carried to Victoria and South Australia states, forcing authorities to put more than half the country's population in lockdown. That has shut down large sectors of the economy, even as other parts of the world, including Britain and the United States, open up. read more .

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday suspended for at least eight weeks the so-called "travel bubble" with Australia that allows movement between the two countries without quarantine. read more

The Trans-Tasman bubble was a rare quarantine-free arrangement in Asia, where countries have kept their borders mostly closed during the pandemic.

Berejiklian said her health officials have advised that the situation in Sydney was a "national emergency," which would typically unlock federal funding and other assistance and would have to be formally declared by the federal government.

There are 137 COVID-19 cases in hospital in New South Wales, with 32 people in intensive care, 14 of whom require ventilation.

Providing some relief, Victoria state officials reported a fall in new daily cases on Friday to 14, adding that 10 of those were in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

Stay-home orders in both Victoria and South Australia are expected to be lifted on July 27.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

With just over 32,500 COVID-19 cases and 916 deaths, Australia has fared much better than many other developed economies, but stop-and-start lockdowns and a sluggish vaccine rollout have frustrated residents. read more

About 15% of adult Australians have been fully vaccinated, a rate that is well behind many other developed nations, partly after health advice changed over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to rare cases of blood clots among some recipients. read more

The government is targeting full vaccination of the adult population by the end of the year.

The vaccine programme could be further complicated after New South Wales health authorities said they may need to push out the interval between doses of Pfizer from three to six weeks, in order to free up more first doses, a stance Morrison backed on Friday afternoon.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Friday said the country's drug regulator has approved the use of Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Australia#Covid 19 Vaccine#Trans Tasman#Australians#Federal Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India warns against ‘revenge travel’ amid fears of a third wave

The Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic. India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930. Meanwhile, Sydney’s lockdown has been extended for a week as Australia struggles to control the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. And in the US, the CDC has said that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 50 per cent of new cases across the country for the first time.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indonesia Posted More than 54,000 New COVID Infections on Wednesday

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest nation, is the latest hotspot for the fast-moving, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The nation reported more than 54,517 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, a new single-day record, along with 991 deaths. Hospitals on Java island are overflowing with infected patients and residents scrambling to find oxygen tanks to treat family members isolating at home.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Russia virus cases soar again as Delta strain sparks resurgence

Russia on Sunday counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic. Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday, a day after also reporting more than 25,000 cases and 539 deaths, both new daily records.
TravelNPR

New Zealand Suspends Travel Bubble With Australia As Sydney COVID-19 Cluster Grows

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been introduced...
WorldBBC

Covid: Is China's vaccine success waning in Asia?

Across Asia, Chinese vaccines have played a crucial role in immunising people against Covid-19, with millions receiving either a Sinovac or Sinopharm jab. But in recent weeks, concerns have grown about their efficacy. Now, some Asian countries which made Chinese vaccines a key plank in their immunisation programmes have announced they will use other jabs.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

France warns virus fourth wave could hit by end-July

France could see a new spike in COVID cases by the end of July due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, the government spokesman said Monday. "Over the past week the epidemic is again gaining ground," Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio, with the Delta variant now accounting for 30 percent of new infections in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy