Serious setbacks across U.S. with Covid infections and hospitalizations

By July 22, 2021
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is continued concern over nationwide surges in Covid infections and hospitalizations, which are unraveling months of progress on the pandemic. Major hospitals are preparing for new influxes of patients. July 22, 2021.

Best Life
Best Life

40 Percent of People Who Get Severe COVID After Pfizer Have This in Common

COVID vaccinations have provided a sense of relief to more than 159 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But there are still concerns. Reports of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated individuals have become more common as more people get their vaccines: At a Las Vegas pool party, eight fully vaccinated healthcare workers got COVID. In Texas, an outdoor wedding left six fully vaccinated people with the virus. Much is still unknown about these breakthrough infections, but new research has found a commonality among 40 percent of people who got severe COVID after being vaccinated with Pfizer.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
CNN
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
WorldShropshire Star

99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 unvaccinated – research

Researchers at Oxford University described their findings as ‘concerning’. More than 99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated – with the Delta variant of coronavirus posing a significantly greater risk of severe disease, scientists have said. Researchers at Oxford University have described their findings as “concerning”,...
CBS Denver
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From last week to...
California StateNBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking Across Bay Area, California

Just over 3,600 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in California, as of Thursday, an increase of about 108% from two weeks ago, and doctors have said most of those patients are not vaccinated. The Bay Area also has seen a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with Alameda County topping the list...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections

As vaccination efforts against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continue globally, scientists and public health officials are dealing with the threat of breakthrough infections. Scientists call such cases "breakthrough" infections because the virus has broken through the protective barrier provided by the vaccine.

