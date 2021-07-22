Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Metro Health introduces new director | Encourages community to get vaccinated if not already

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222LBM_0b5AUqMa00

San Antonio's Metro Health has a new leader. Claude Jacob is two weeks into the job and comes to San Antonio in the middle of a pandemic.

Jacob, a married father of three, comes to the Lone Star State from Massachusetts. He has over 20 years of experience in public health. He brings his experience in New England here to San Antonio, and says the strategy to fight COVID here, is largely the same from up north.

He told KENS 5, "At the end of the day, our strategies, are mitigation strategies, mirror one another -- masks, maintain the appropriate social distancing, encouraging folks to become vaccinated, be vaccinated."

For the unvaccinated, Jacob says masking is a must, not just to protect you, but the immunocompromised who can't get the vaccine. Jacob said, "You know, when I say seatbelt, no one questions that. When we say bike helmet, no one questions that. But if I say mask, what's the next word? People think mandate."

But now with the increase in the positivity rate to 13.5%, and hospitalizations numbers that are jumping, he will continue to hammer home Metro Health's plea to vaccinate.

Jacob added, "Sadly, we see, especially in the last few weeks, the long share of folks being hospitalized associated with COVID. It's because they have not been vaccinated."

Of course, COVID is not the only challenge San Antonio has to battle.

Jacob said, "The rest of the work doesn't stop. So our work around asthma education, our work around diabetes prevention. We've heard the City Manager reference violence, domestic violence."

But with the greatest focus on COVID, Jacob said Metro Health will roll out a campaign in August, which is National Immunization Awareness Month, to take advantage of that window of opportunity to amplify the City's message to get vaccinated.

Related links on KENS 5:

Comments / 0

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Massachusetts State
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#New England#San Antonio Metro Health#Covid#Kens 5#Metro Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy