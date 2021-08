Now that the busiest month of the Pittsburgh Pirates rebuild is over, what do they do next in their build up to contention?. The Pittsburgh Pirates just had one of the biggest and most important months for their rebuild. They capped off a fantastic draft while trading away pieces that brought in young players who have the potential to be important pieces to their long term team. With the draft and deadline behind us, the Pirates now have arguably the best farm system in all of baseball and at least top 3.