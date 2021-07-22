Wisconsin extends land protection funding for four more years
Legislature and governor reauthorize program to help preserve natural areas, wildlife habitat, and recreation. A state fund that has that has helped protect thousands of acres across Wisconsin has a new lease on life. The program was part of a bill recently passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Advocates celebrated the funding, while expressing disappointment that the legislature did not reauthorize it for the possible 10 years.www.stcroix360.com
