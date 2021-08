TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What do you do to celebrate the birthday of the man who has, essentially, everything when it comes to his career?. Tom Brady, who will turn 44 on Tuesday, is nicknamed the “GOAT” for a reason. He is entering his 22nd NFL season. He has his health after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn MCL earlier this year. He has won seven Super Bowls and he is embarking on another championship with a team that is poised for perfection.