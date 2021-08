The outgoing Tundra is still tons of fun on- or off-pavement, and it's the perfect truck if you just need a pickup that works. It's hard not to feel a bit melancholy about the passing of the torch from the outgoing 2021 Toyota Tundra to the next one. The current Tundra feels a bit like the thinking person's truck, forgoing many—not all, but many—of the excessively macho design flourishes, leaving behind a truck that simply works. The new one for 2022 appears to have given into some of those design trends, so here's hoping it looks better in person. Meanwhile, the less flashy '21 model is still great inside and out, towing or not, on-road and off.