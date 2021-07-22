Bango hypes up crowd at championship parade

TOWN OF MERTON — After years of playing at the Mullet Ice Center, Arrowhead Youth Hockey may not have access to the ice they need for their upcoming season. “For years this has gone fine,” said Arrowhead Youth Hockey Association board member Marcus Novy told The Freeman. “At some point the school district turned the operations of the rink over to the HGM Ice LLC, and this organization, which has ties to the Mullet family, is refusing to rent ice to (us).” AYHA serves 6-14 year olds in the area before they go on to start their high school hockey careers.
Comments / 0