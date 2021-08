I do not remember seeing someone put down the reasons why we absolutely positively have to pick up one or more teams now that the Big XII seems to be imploding. Can someone please explain to me why Team X, some hypothetical school I wouldn't mind seeing as a member of the ACC (as opposed to forcing me to accept the couch-burning hillbillies) and would not have tremendous legal hurdles to overcome should be admitted ASAP, as opposed to what I was taught in graduate business school, "Never automatically rule out the status quo as a viable alternative"?