Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seven straight! Seven straight! Seven straight! Book your bandwagon seats!

By PhotoHokieNC Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The last time the Tigers had a perfect homestand of at least seven games, Jim Leyland was managing them to their third straight American League Central title. That was in 2013. "The last time Detroit won seven in a row at any point in a season, it was trying to...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Jim Leyland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandwagon#Race#Tigers#American League Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Trade News

According to the latest reports, the San Diego Padres are on the verge of acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. Scherzer, who is a free agent at the end of the season, pitched in his final game for the Nats this afternoon. Now, he’s likely heading West, with the Padres reportedly close to closing the deal.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players most affected by Scherzer-Turner blockbuster

MLB could extend the trade deadline another week and the Los Angeles Dodgers still would have come out on top after their blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the West Coast. For a second there, everyone thought the New York Yankees and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

New York Mets fans received quite a scare when trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez came up lame during Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets simply needed to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past Friday to help maintain their lead in the NL East. So, they gave the Chicago Cubs and negotiated a deal to acquire shortstop Javy Baez. Things got off to a great start, as Baez hit a home run in his first game with the new team. Two days later, it appeared as though he suffered an injury.
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles Win Third Straight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as the Baltimore Orioles tied a season high with their third consecutive win, 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The 28-year old Watkins, making his third start and fourth career appearance,...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch: Spending more in free agency 'could happen this winter'

Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch stood behind a lectern at Historic Hamtramck Stadium, where the Negro National League's Detroit Stars used to play, to discuss the ballpark's $2.6 million renovation and community impact. As Hamtramck Stadium gets a much-needed makeover, the Tigers are continuing their building process. General manager Al...
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Mets pound seven home runs, hand Reds fourth straight loss

For two innings, it looked as if the 120-loss 1962 New York Mets showed up Monday night in Great American Ball Park, a team about which manager Casey Stengel asked, “Can anybody here play this game?”. The Mets made four errors in those innings that led to seven runs by...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Hit with second loss

Gibson (6-2) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings Monday against Detroit. Gibson made it through the first two innings of his outing unscathed, but he surrendered two runs in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth before being removed. He's been knocked around over his last two starts, giving up 13 runs across 11.1 innings. Despite this, he's posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 90:33 K:BB across 107 frames in 2021.
MLBnewradiosports.com

Brewers drop second straight to Royals

The Milwaukee Brewers briefly held a one-run lead before eventually losing to the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field. The Royals struck first in the fourth inning with a pair of RBI hits by Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier only to see the lead disappear in the fifth inning. It was then when the Brewers scored three times on a sacrifice fly by Rowdy Tellez, an RBI double by Christian Yelich, and a Wily Adames run-scoring groundout. The Royals would take the lead back for good in the very next inning when Dozier struck again with an RBI single to tie the game and Nicky Lopez knocked in the winning run with a two-run double. Jorge Soler capped off the scoring with his ninth homer of the season in the top of the eighth. Brent Suter was the hard-luck pitcher on the afternoon, giving up three runs in the decisive sixth inning, none of which were earned thanks to one of two errors on the day for the Brewers.
Portland, MEWGME

Sea Dogs win 15th straight!

Portland, Maine- Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (42-23) used a seven-run third inning to defeat the Harrisburg Senators (24-43) 11-6 Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. The win extended the Sea Dogs win streak to 15 games. The Sea Dogs sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning...
Niles, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Scrappers lose 7th straight game

NILES — Throughout the first five games of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ post-draft slump, offense wasn’t an issue. The Scrappers averaged seven runs a game, but woeful pitching prevented them from logging a win. On Wednesday at Eastwood Field, the offense had a rare off-night, the pitchers continued to struggle...
MLBfredericksburg.today

FredNats lose third straight in Salem

The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their third game in a row on Thursday, falling 3-2 to the Salem Red Sox. The game time of two hours and 17 minutes marked the fastest nine-inning game of the season for the FredNats. Ricardo Méndez went 1-for-4, singling in the third inning to extend...
MLBAmarillo Globe-Times

Soddies drop third straight to Frisco

The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Frisco RoughRiders for the third straight night with a 9-2 loss at HODGETOWN Stadium on Thursday. Frisco hit two separate two-run home runs to lead the way and held a 6-0 lead after the third inning. Amarillo starting pitcher Kenny Hernandez (0-1, 4.09...

Comments / 0

Community Policy