Seven straight! Seven straight! Seven straight! Book your bandwagon seats!

The Milwaukee Brewers briefly held a one-run lead before eventually losing to the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field. The Royals struck first in the fourth inning with a pair of RBI hits by Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier only to see the lead disappear in the fifth inning. It was then when the Brewers scored three times on a sacrifice fly by Rowdy Tellez, an RBI double by Christian Yelich, and a Wily Adames run-scoring groundout. The Royals would take the lead back for good in the very next inning when Dozier struck again with an RBI single to tie the game and Nicky Lopez knocked in the winning run with a two-run double. Jorge Soler capped off the scoring with his ninth homer of the season in the top of the eighth. Brent Suter was the hard-luck pitcher on the afternoon, giving up three runs in the decisive sixth inning, none of which were earned thanks to one of two errors on the day for the Brewers.