Temple homicide suspect claims he shot man in self-defense; detective draws different conclusion
A suspect charged with murder in the slaying of a 48-year-old Temple man claimed he fired his gun in self-defense when he was attacked, according to an arrest affidavit. August Shaton Sanders, 26, was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of Dewayne Hambrick. Sanders remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge, records showed.kdhnews.com
