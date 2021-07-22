Two New Exhibitions Coming to the MFAH This Fall Will Provide Fresh Perspectives on the Works of O’Keeffe, Picasso and Calder

TWO EXHIBITIONS OPENING this October at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will provide fresh perspectives on the works of iconic 20th century artists Georgia O'Keeffe, Pablo Picasso and Alexander Calder. The first exhibition, opening October 17, deploys nearly 100 photographs by O'Keeffe, which will be complimented by 17 of the artist's paintings and drawings, in order to explore the famed artist's modernist approach to the medium of photography. The second exhibition, opening October 31, explores the artistic synergy between Calder and Picasso. Both exhibitions will be on view through January of 2022 before traveling to other art institutions.