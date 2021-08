Which linebackers still remaining on the free-agent market could the Carolina Panthers bring in to boost their concerning depth in 2021?. There was a real scare for the Carolina Panthers at Back Together Saturday when Shaq Thompson left practice early due to some tightness which isn’t deemed serious. The linebacker unit can ill-afford any prominent player missing an extended period of time, with the lack of quality options on the depth chart something that could have an adverse impact on the team’s chances in 2021.