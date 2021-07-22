IMF Says Fed 'Highly Effective,' Must Carefully Communicate Withdrawal Plans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Reserve has been "highly effective" at managing the COVID-19 crisis and supporting recovery with its commitment to overshoot a 2% inflation target in the near term. The board, releasing its full report https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/22/United-States-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462540 on its...money.usnews.com
