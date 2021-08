Indiana High school Football begins next Monday, August 2. Clinton Central is in jeopardy of cancelling the JV schedule as only 5 Freshmen and Sophomores are signed up to play. Clinton Central has a rich football tradition but no program can sustain itself when short on numbers. The coaches and players have worked hard trying to recruit boys to join but have fallen short of needed numbers thus far. The varsity program is fine with numbers with strong junior and senior classes. This is one final attempt as the season is upon us to get more young boys to consider giving football a try. Boys who have or have not played in the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes are encouraged to consider talking with Coach Gilbert, a member of the staff, current players or football alumni if interested in seeking more information.