Palm Springs is one of Southern California’s most popular destinations – for good reason. And its appeal doesn’t end at the city limits. With its luxurious resorts, world-class golf courses, hot springs and acclaimed restaurant scene, the city itself might have all you could imagine. But a stay in in the desert town can also serve as a launching-off point for exploring some of the top attractions in the region. From mountains and coastal cliffs to wineries and desert vistas, we’ve picked a few favorite spots, each under two hours away by car, that will amaze you. Here’s our list of the best day trips from Palm Springs.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO