Sixers hosted Luka Garza, Neemias Queta for pre-draft workouts

By Cody Taylor
 11 days ago
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa center Luka Garza and Utah State center Neemias Queta on Wednesday were among the prospects that worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Garza finished his career at Iowa as the 2021 consensus national player of the year and a two-time first-team All-American. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31 games last season on 44% shooting from 3-point range.

Queta was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 games. He finished as the only player in the conference to average a double-double during the season.

Garza and Queta each enter the draft as perhaps two of the most productive big men from college. They are both projected to be mid-second-round picks next week, and could step in and provide the Sixers with a reliable backup option behind Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia enters the draft with the 28th and 50th selections, respectively. Garza and Queta both could be available when the Sixers are on the clock in the second round. Of course, they could always trade the pick but taking either Garza or Queta could be good value at 50.

The NBA draft will take place at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 29.

