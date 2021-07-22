Top 20 Problems FIM Can Help Solve Part 1

With the pandemic still a present factor in our personal and professional lives, it has shifted the way we work and the way businesses operate—and most of the changes we’ve made to adapt to the situation are likely here to stay. Having made such a sudden and large change to the way we do things, it has shone a light through holes in organizations’ risk prevention programs, including third-party risk management. A disruption to even one link in the supply chain can affect the entirety of a business. Failure to assess third-party risk leaves your organization vulnerable to a manifold of threats, like data breaches, which can negatively impact your organization’s reputation. Disruptions that we saw as a result of the pandemic acted as a test against organizations’ existing (or non-existent) programs, allowing them to see just how resilient they really are, and allowing them to identify and develop areas that need work. So, what questions will Chief Audit Officers be asking about the resilience of our program from here on out, and why?