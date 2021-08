(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Thursday the closure of boat ramps at Eleven Mile Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, and Vega State Park. The National Park Service, meanwhile, published a timeline Friday for anticipated boat ramps closures at Blue Mesa Reservoir as water is drawn from it in support of vanishing surface levels at downstream Colorado Basin reservoirs. The state’s ramp closures at John Martin (near Las Animas) and Vega State Park (near Collbran) are due to low water levels, per CPW. The western third of the state is shown in varying stages of drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor...