My Draft Day: Anders Lee

The Isles captain reflects on his draft day that took place over 10 years ago. Over the years, the draft day experience for players selected into the NHL has become a bit of a routine tradition. For those in person, there's the iconic spectacle of having one's name announced, followed by hugs with family, a meandering to the stage to put on the jersey for the first time and a photoshoot sporting the team's official jersey. Even for those selected in later rounds, who aren't in attendance, the ease of social media has led to player's hosting watch parties and streaming the broadcast as they await the hopeful news.