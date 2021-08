More customers speak out today against social injustices, making buying decisions related to what is happening in the world around us. Employees are increasingly looking to employers to make a commitment related to Diversity. Loyalty can be affected by the diversity of our company. Why would a customer return if the service, product, or marketing lacked respect towards one or more aspects of their identity? Diverse and culturally intelligent organizations can deliver outstanding experience to customers and employees in a manner makes everyone feel welcome, gives them what they need and does it in a way that feels respectful.