Weekend beach parties with live music, a bar, and boat rentals have arrived in southwest Montreal

Attention: local musicians & singers, and people who like to listen and dance to live music. We have the opportunity right now to provide feedback about our priorities regarding use of Urban Renewal funds for developing South Beach. The City of Newport has prepared an online survey asking us to prioritize a wide range of options including retail stores, restaurants, gas stations, repair shops, playgrounds, trails, lodging, etc., but nowhere does it mention venues that could host live music and dancing. I believe the Newport area is in dire need of places where bands can perform and where people have room to dance to them. This is an opportunity to WRITE IN the need for music venues in Question #6 under OTHER, and for Question #8.