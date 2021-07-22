Cancel
Weekend beach parties with live music, a bar, and boat rentals have arrived in southwest Montreal

By JP Karwacki
Time Out Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the creation of outdoor summer coworking spaces throughout the island of Montreal, Aire Commune's beachy summer project La Bronzette is officially open in the southwestern borough of Lachine and—honestly—it's glorious: A sandy relaxation area for people to grab drinks, listen to live music, rent some boats to float on the river with, and make the most of the summer. What else could you want in the 514 during the hottest time of the year?

