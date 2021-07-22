Minnesota Campground Just Named One of 10 Best in U.S.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise the Ted Foss Move Over Law. The older I get the more I realize how young and immature I was when I got my driver's license. I was 16 and felt on top of the world -- I'd just completed Driver's Education and was entering a new season of adult privilege and responsibility. The world was my oyster, and I could now drive wherever I wanted to (as long as I could afford to pay for gas). While I was thrilled to be cruising town in a Buick Regal as old as I was, I can only imagine what my parents were thinking and feeling. I look at 16-year olds behind the wheel now and think, "Good grief, they're just babies! They're not old enough to be behind the wheel yet!"