Hamburger steak is an easy recipe for a busy weeknight or serve it when you have friends and family over anytime. My family loves hamburger steak and it is such a comfort food. There are so many different variations but this is our favorite. We love this steak served with the gravy over mashed potatoes because it just seems to go together. This recipe is perfect for a busy night and it’s such a hearty dish. It’s a classic that never disappoints! If you love this dish you will also love our Hamburger Goulash!