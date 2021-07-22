Cancel
Mercedes-Benz Goes All-Electric By 2030

By Paul A. Eisenstein
Columbus Telegram
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz has become the latest automaker to announce plans to effectively abandon sales of gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Mercedes said Thursday that it expects plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, or PHEVs and BEVs, to account for 50% of its global volume by 2025 – double the target it originally announced two years ago. By 2030, meanwhile, CEO Ola Kallenius now says Mercedes will switch entirely to BEVs – except in small markets where conditions – such as a lack of chargers – would make that difficult.

