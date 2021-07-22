Cancel
Padres On Deck: Hassell, Valenzuela, Rosario continue torrid Julys

Dodger Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Padres prospects Robert Hassell III, Brandon Valenzuela and Eguy Rosario continued their hot Julys in the Padres farm system Wednesday night. Center fielder Hassell, the Padres №4 prospect and №46 on the MLB Pipeline’s rankings of the top-100 prospects of all minor league players, was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases (24 on the season) with a walk, a RBI and two runs scored for Low Single-A Lake Elsinore to raise his batting average to .313. Hassell is hitting .408 in July with a 1.033 OPS.

padres.mlblogs.com

