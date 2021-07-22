Padres On Deck: Hassell, Valenzuela, Rosario continue torrid Julys

The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. MLB moved up the deadline by one day this season to avoid having it on a weekend day with afternoon games. The trade deadline has already seen some blockbusters with Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo heading to the Yankees, and the Dodgers -- not the Padres -- grabbing Max Scherzer from the Nationals in a deal that also sends All-Star Trea Turner to L.A. Plenty of other big names could be moved in the coming hours as contenders try to beef up their rosters for the stretch run.