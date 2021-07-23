Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

New chief selected for Capitol Police, board announces

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsjBB_0b59w2W300

The Capitol Police Board has announced the new chief of police as J. Thomas Manger.

J. Thomas Manger, who most recently served for 15 years as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, was being named to the position following an extensive nationwide search . Manger previously led the Fairfax, Virginia, police department. Those jobs, as well as a leadership position in the Major Cities Chiefs Association, have made him a familiar face in Washington law enforcement circles and on Capitol Hill.

“I am humbled and honored to join the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police Department in their mission to protect the Congress, the Capitol and the federal legislative process," Manger said. "The challenges in protecting the Capitol campus, and everyone who works or visits there, have never been more complex. The courage and dedication of the men and women of this agency were on great display on Jan. 6th.  It is now my job to ensure that they have the resources and support to continue to fulfill their mission in an ever-increasingly difficult job.”

The decision comes as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to determine the best way to secure the Capitol and what direction to take the 2,300-person force that guards the building and the lawmakers inside it and functions as a mashup of a national security agency and local police department.

WATCH NEXT: Maryland police called when frustrated residents demand AC

Residents of a large Lanham, Maryland apartment complex claim conditions have become unlivable, without reliable air conditioning, leading to a protest as they fear for their health in the next heat wave.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#The Capitol Police Board#Capitol Police Department#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Congress
News Break
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy