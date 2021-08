We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Marvel's What If...?, the first animated series to exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has already caught fans' attention in a lot of different ways, both for the unique, reality-shifting approach to established franchise canon, and for the distinct art style. A new press brief from Disney dives into all aspects of What If...?, and reveals how the series came to develop its animated style. As some of the series' crew revealed, they did explore the possibility of directly homaging classic Marvel Comics, particularly the work of Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.