Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Has Highest Murder Rate Per Capita Among Country’s 10 Largest Cities

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4eTI_0b59t9jL00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As of Thursday, the number of homicide victims in Philadelphia this year is up to at least 314 people. That’s up 35% from this time last year.

Philadelphia now has the highest murder rate in the country per capita of the country’s 10 largest cities.

Now, we’re getting a look at the areas hit hardest by the gun violence.

More than one-third of the shootings have happened in just five zip codes in North Philadelphia, Hunting Park, West Philadelphia, Kingsessing, Kensington and Port Richmond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2hBX_0b59t9jL00

As the death toll continues to climb at a record-breaking pace, some city leaders are demanding action from the mayor.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West Philadelphia#North Philadelphia#Per Capita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

SEPTA Service Resumes After Officials Say Man Died On Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA service is up and running again after officials say a man died on the Broad Street Line. Eyewitness News was at the North Philadelphia station at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. SEPTA says there will be some delays while they get back on schedule. The exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still unclear at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Woman Shot While Crossing Street In Hunting Park, SUV Struck By Gunfire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hunting Park that left a woman injured and a driver badly shaken. It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of Old York Road on Tuesday. Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot while crossing the street. She’s in stable condition. An SUV in the area was also struck by gunfire, the driver was not hit, but was left badly shaken by the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Powerful Casket Art Display Highlights Impact Of Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a powerful call for peace in North Philadelphia as a large “healing blanket” and casket art display symbolized the despair in the city over deadly gun violence. “The Memorial” was shown at BKG Funeral Home Saturday afternoon, created by artist Kathryn Pannepacker and peace activist Rosalind Pichardo. The display is a large blanket with small weavings together, draped over a casket. Another casket, filled with shell casings, sat next to the blanket. It was a heavy reminder of a burden the city knows too well. “I’m here today for all the lives that have been lost to gun...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

National Night Out Aims To Improve Police-Community Relations During Violent Year In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is National Night Out, an event that aims to improve police-community relations. The Philadelphia Police Department’s top cop held a preview event Monday, saying this year’s National Night Out is a time to show unity. “The community can definitely expect to see us out there,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Outlaw is encouraging neighbors and families across the city to come together with police and attend the National Night Out Tuesday. “Let’s establish some relationships, let’s learn and know who we are by name, let’s learn who the human beings are behind the uniform, behind the badge. And let’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Criminal Justice Expert Says Police Intervention Only Part Of Solution To New York City’s Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There have been 113 more shooting victims in New York City this year compared to 2020. Gangs are the central focus for law enforcement, but experts say police intervention is only part of the solution, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun drawn behind the counter of a corner store in Washington Heights on Saturday. The store employee cowered in terror before bullets started to fly. That same night, brazen gunman fired down a sidewalk in Corona, Queens. In these incidents, and so many others, innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire. “I just thought...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fire Crews Battle Junkyard Fire In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire ripped through a Port Richmond junkyard Sunday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. The fire started at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 1:30 p.m. The large fire took about an hour to get under control. Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles around. The department says there’s no word on how the fire started.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Black Clergy Of Philadelphia Offers Assistance As Federal Eviction Moratorium Lapses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Congressional failure to extend the country’s federal eviction moratorium, first enacted due to the COVID pandemic, has led the Black Clergy of Philadelphia to give tips and reassurance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the protections at the end of June, trying to give Congress more time to finalize an overarching extension. The moratorium helped Americans who fell behind on rent during the pandemic. The decision to not issue a summer extension goes against pleas from President Joe Biden. He is now asking the states and local governments to offer solutions. The Black Clergy of Philadelphia is doing its part to advocate for local resources while encouraging people to apply for the city’s eviction diversion program. The program “offers the renter an opportunity to pay over time,” according to Reverend Robert Collier, the president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia. “And what that does, it satisfies the landlord because they get the money. It helps the renters because they’re able to stay in their home.” For more information on the diversion program, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Double Shooting Leaves Two Men Critically Wounded, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left two men in critical condition. Police said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Diamond Street. Authorities said a 28-year-old man was shot four times throughout his body, and another 28-year-old man was shot twice in his hands and also suffered a graze wound to the back of his head. Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said. So far, police said there are no arrests. Police continue to investigate the double shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Rushed To Hospital After Rowhome Fire In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A rowhome fire in West Philadelphia sent two people to the hospital. The two-alarm fire on the 200 block of South Edgewood Street started just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The flames were under control in about a half-hour. A woman is undergoing treatment at Lankenau Hospital. A 12-year-old went to Children’s Hospital after apparently slipping.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Leg After Leading Philadelphia Police On Chase Through Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg after the Philadelphia Police Department says he fired at officers and led them on a chase through Hunting Park. According to the police department, this happened around 8:40 p.m. when two officers were patrolling near 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. Sergeant Eric Gripp tells CBS3 a man approached the officers as they drove through the park. Law enforcement noticed the man fidgeting in his pockets. At first, they asked the man if he was okay before noticing he had a gun. One of the officers got out of the car and told him to put the gun down. The department says he responded by firing at the officer. The man then took off, leading officers to Jerome Street a block away. Authorities say he hid behind cars and shot at the officers. Law enforcement fired back, hitting him in the calf. After trying to get into a house on Colwyn Street, the man was arrested and taken to Temple University hospital. He is currently in stable condition, the department says.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Heavy Machinery Used To Rescue Man Buried After Earth Gives Out From Underneath Him, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy machinery was used to rescue a man buried underground after police say the ground gave out from underneath him in North Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the incident on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police say a man, believed to be around 30 years old, was buried underground when the earth gave out from underneath him. He was dug out with heavy machinery and has since been transported to a local hospital for evaluation. There is no word on his condition at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
Philadelphia, PANewsweek

Pregnant Woman Among 4 Stabbed In Huge Brawl in Philadelphia

A pregnant woman was among four women stabbed in a brutal attack in Philadelphia, according to a report. According to NBC10 Philadelphia, four women, one of whom is pregnant, were stabbed during a huge brawl in the city's Olney neighborhood on Monday night. It added, cops raced to the 5800...
New Orleans, LAthejenatimes.net

Highest urban pandemic homicide rate in country

(The Center Square) – New Orleans has had the highest homicide rate increase during the COVID-19 pandemic of any major city in the country, according to a new WalletHub report. The personal finance website compared per capita homicides over a two-year period and found Louisiana’s largest metropolis ranked first. Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Detroit were next in line. The data spanned…
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Cincinnati Among Cities with Highest Homicide Rate During Pandemic

One of Ohio’s largest cities had one of the country’s largest homicide rate increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report that showed only New Orleans had its homicide rate grow more than Cincinnati as the country worked its way through the pandemic.
Memphis, TNWKRN

Memphis has the most burglaries per capita in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman was shaken up last month when she found a burglar inside her Raleigh home. The burglar wasn’t at the house on Winter Cove long enough to take anything, but the victim was too nervous to being identified. “He was just caught,” she said. “He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy