Decatur Man Arrested For Laundering Regional Burglary Proceeds
Decatur Man Arrested For Laundering Regional Burglary Proceeds. After a lengthy investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois Department of Revenue and the Illinois Attorney's General Office, members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force working with detectives from the Bloomington Police Department, arrested Joseph D. Laramee, age 59, of Decatur, IL., at his place of business, 415 N. Main, Decatur, IL.www.cityblm.org
