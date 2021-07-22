Cancel
College Sports

PFB Podcast Ep. 396: Is The Big 12 in Trouble?

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/pfb-podcast-ep-396-is-the-big-12-dead/. No need for panic. OSU has enough years to either help rebuild the Big 12 by bringing in a few quality teams or else relocating. I think it is time for OSU to step out of the Sooner’s shadow and shine in its own space. It’s possible that a few of the SEC teams realize they will never win any championships in that overloaded conference and maybe they want to jump ship and swim on over to the new Big 12? This is years away from happening but there really is not much else to talk about in sports at this time so this story line will be really hyped up now. As Jim Morrison prophetically sang decades ago, “we’re a world burning in its greed…” $100 million dollar contracts for professional athletes. College coaches as multimillionaires. It’s totally ridiculous. The love of the game has been replaced by the love of the money. George Steinbrenner started this B.S.

