Debris Flow On Colorado River Causes ‘Extended Closure’ Of I-70 In Glenwood Canyon

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQM7z_0b59rfTy00

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flash Flood Warning prompted officials to close Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon again on Thursday. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that this is an “extended” closure and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

(credit: CDOT)

“I-70 is closed between mile markers 116 and 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning,” the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday afternoon.

That closure was updated and extended on Thursday night from mile marker 116 to mile marker 87, West Rifle due to a debris flow blocking the Colorado River at mile marker 124, that’s about one mile west of Hanging Lake Tunnel.

The area that’s closed is around the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kgUH_0b59rfTy00

(credit: CDOT)

Local eastbound traffic on I-70 will be allowed east of Exit 109, but motorists should expect delays. The eastbound I-70 detour is CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down CO 9 to Silverthorne. The westbound I-70 detour is the same as the eastbound, just in reverse.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said earlier this summer that it would close the canyon anytime there was a flash flood warning because of safety concerns.

According to CDOT, “Crews are continuing to assess the slide areas with particular attention to a debris field blocking the Colorado River at mile point 124, about one mile west of Hanging Lake Tunnel. The roadway was not impacted at this location but CDOT engineers are on site to evaluate any damage to structures. Cinnamon Creek, above the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex, also experienced a significant debris flow but the tunnel complex was not damaged.”

CDOT urged drivers to not use navigation apps to look for alternate routes because there are many auxiliary roads such as Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass and Eagle/Thomasville Road that are not passable and do not have cell service. Cottonwood Pass is restricted to local traffic only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pirFz_0b59rfTy00

(credit: CDOT)

Numerous mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar have overtaken this section of the interstate in previous weeks.

The same stretch of interstate was closed Wednesday for several hours.

Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extended’ Closure Of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Expected As Crews Work To Repair Extreme Damage From Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods, again, this time over a 3-day period. Lanes in both directions were blocked by debris from the burn scar of the fire that burned 32,631 acres last summer. (credit: CDOT) It’s not only the debris blocking the road that is causing issues, but that debris caused “extreme damage” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More heavy rain and flooding hit the area on July 31 just a little more than...
Fairplay, COPosted by
CBS Denver

CDOT Postpones 3-Month Highway 285 Closure Near Fairplay

UPDATE: CDOT has postponed the planned closure of Highway 285 due to the extended closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. When the project will begin has not been determined. DENVER (CBS4) – In a state like Colorado, with such a rugged and large mountain range down the center, there aren’t a lot of easy options for west to east or east to west travel, especially with Interstate 70 being closed through Glenwood Canyon due to massive mudslides. If you’re planning to skip the alternate route suggested by CDOT, which takes you through Steamboat Springs and Craig, you’ll need to be aware...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extreme Damage’ To I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Forces Prolonged Closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Those who were hoping to drive Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon won’t be doing so anytime in the near future. The Colorado Department of Transportation says more heavy rain and flooding of July 31 caused extreme damage. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) I-70 has been closed through the canyon since Thursday night when dozens of drivers were caught in the mud and debris and had to be rescued. Senior operation supervisors and engineers say they haven’t seen such damage to the viaduct structure ever. On Saturday, crews cleared 135 truck loads worth of mud and debris. While there was hope the interstate would reopen by Monday, crews are continuing to work, and CDOT has not given a definitive date of reopening. Private vehicles are urged to use a detour that takes them up north to Steamboat Springs. CDOT recommends truck drivers to use Interstate 80 through Wyoming.
Clear Creek County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Westbound Lanes Of I-70 At Empire Junction Closed For Mudslide

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More travel woes for drivers on Interstate 70 on Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes of I-70 at Empire Junction because of a mud and rockslide. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) This closure is separate from the closure through Glenwood Canyon which has been ongoing since Thursday. That section of interstate has been repeatedly closed and reopened all summer due to mud and debris slides. #I70 westbound: Safety closure at Exit 232 – US 40; Empire Jct. Due to rock and mud slide. https://t.co/ysdDeo4nJt — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 3, 2021 It’s not clear when the closure will be lifted.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis To Request Federal Disaster Declaration For I-70 Mudslide Damage Through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says he will declare a state disaster for the flooding and mudslide damage to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. It’s unknown when the road could reopen. Polis says he also intends to request a federal declaration under the Stafford Act. (credit: Jared Polis) “There are areas that are under 10 feet or more of mud at this point. Until that can be removed we won’t know the exact damage,” Polis said at a press conference on Monday. The section of interstate has been closed since Thursday night after heavy rain sent monumental amounts of debris on...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Flash Flood Threat Ramps Back Up In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After much less rain in Colorado on Sunday, monsoon moisture will bring widespread thunderstorms to the mountains on Monday causing a threat for more flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flows. The rain will initially develop west of the Continental Divide by early Monday afternoon. Some thunderstorms could impact areas already hit hard from recent flooding including the Grizzly Creek burn scar near Glenwood Springs which has caused an extended closure of Interstate 70. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed on Monday due to extreme damage from flooding. (source: CDOT) The rain will then spread east of the Divide and into the...
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Cyclists Take Advantage Of Vehicle-Free Loveland Pass During Mudslide Cleanup

(CBS4) – If you have ever wanted to cycle up to the top Loveland pass unencumbered, Sunday was the day to do it. Part of U.S. 6 was closed over Loveland Pass for mudslide cleanup. “It was awesome man!” said one cyclist who just finished his workout. “Me and my fiancé back over here just rode up. It was about four miles up and rode fast coming down. The road was good.” (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) A traffic arm covered the roadway, and car after car turned around to find another way to go. Cyclists could get around the roadblock, but even...
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

U.S. 6 Over Loveland Pass Reopened After Mudslide Cleanup

 (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass because of a mudslide. They say the slide hit the roadway on Saturday near the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The road was reopened just before 2 p.m. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) As with a previous closure, hazmat vehicles, like fuel trucks, were stopped at the tunnels and will be allowed through at the top of each hour. Other drivers should expect intermittent pauses in traffic.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

CDOT Hauls 135 Truck Loads Of Debris From Glenwood Canyon Mudslide

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Transportation crews say they hauled away 135 truck loads of mud and debris from mudslides on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday. The section of interstate is expected to remain closed through the weekend. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) The goal is to keep working to clear the roadway so long as weather cooperates, but crews expect heavy rain. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) I-70 is closed from Rifle to Dotsero and has been during other mudslides events this summer. More than 100 people were in vehicles that got stuck Thursday night during the mudslides. Everyone has been accounted for. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) CDOT recommends drivers take the alternative route to get around the I-70 closure. That route is to the north of the canyon and adds approximately 2.5 hours to the drive in either direction.
Grand County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Highway 125 In Grand County Closed For Mudslide

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mudslides forced Highway 125 in Grand County to close over the weekend. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has not yet announced if the highway is reopened. (credit: Grand County) Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows the highway is still closed as of Sunday afternoon. (credit: Grand County) The highway is closed between Lazy U and Forest Service Road 740. The sheriff’s office says mud and debris are flowing down Willow Creek toward the bridge at Hwy 125.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Boat Ramps Closed At 3 Reservoirs On Colorado’s Western Slope, Closures Expected At Blue Mesa As Water Level Drops

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Thursday the closure of boat ramps at Eleven Mile Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, and Vega State Park. The National Park Service, meanwhile, published a timeline Friday for anticipated boat ramps closures at Blue Mesa Reservoir as water is drawn from it in support of vanishing surface levels at downstream Colorado Basin reservoirs. The state’s ramp closures at John Martin (near Las Animas) and Vega State Park (near Collbran) are due to low water levels, per CPW. The western third of the state is shown in varying stages of drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor...
Boulder County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Semi Fire Shuts Down Highway 66 In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Highway 66 in Boulder County is shut down in both directions after a semi-truck caught fire on Monday. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says multiple vehicles are involved. (credit: CBS) Deputies responded to the area where Highway 66 meets 75th Avenue. They say the road is closed between Highway 36 and North 87th Street. Ute Hwy/66 shut down between Hwy 36/N. Foothills and N. 87th St. multiple vehicles involved in this incident. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 2, 2021 Longmont police say Hygiene Road is also closed where it crosses Highway 66. Boulder County Sheriff’s officials say injuries are reported, and at least one ambulance responded. It’s not clear if there are any fatalities. (credit: CBS) Details about how the fire started or whether anyone is hurt were not released.
TrafficPosted by
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Emergency: I-70 Closed Through Glenwood Canyon Once Again

(CBS4) – All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed once again Thursday just before 9 p.m. through Glenwood Canyon after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area. All lanes of I-70 had reopened just after 6 p.m. following an initial closure at 4:30 p.m. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 after the flash flood warning ended. That area was closed once again Thursday night due to a flash flood warning that was actually called a “flash flood emergency” until 12:45 a.m. Friday. Wow strong...
Arapahoe County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Construction Begins This Week On Iliff Avenue Improvements Between South Parker Road And Quebec Street

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction begins this week on Iliff Avenue improvements. The two-mile stretch of Iliff from South Parker Road and Quebec Street will get $25.64 million in improvements. Planned improvements include a “four-lane corridor with acceleration and decelerations lanes, intersection safety modifications, bike and land and additional ADA-compliant sidewalk installations, transit stop enhancements, multi-use path/crosswalk improvements, traffic signal optimization with signal detection and video monitoring, and equipment upgrades.” “After a large amount of work by the Arapahoe County project team, the much-anticipated Iliff improvements are going to construction,” Arapahoe County Transportation Division Manager James Katzer said in a statement. “The County looks forward to completing this project and improving this corridor for all users.” Construction will continue for 18 months with work beginning near South Parker Road and moving west toward Quebec Street.
California StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Glenwood Canyon Mudslides Cancel Amtrak’s California Zephyr Train Through Colorado Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – Massive mudslides last week in Glenwood Canyon have temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. The train travels through the entire length of the canyon, right alongside the Colorado River. RELATED:‘Extreme Damage’ To I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Forces Prolonged Closure Service Advisory: California Zephyr Train 5 departing Chicago (CHI) on 7/31 is canceled between Denver (DEN) and Grand Junction (GJT) due to a weather-related track closure east of GJT. For reservation assistance, please call or text 800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 1, 2021 Service Advisory: California Zephyr Train 6 departing Emeryville (EMY) on 7/31...
Garfield County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Hanging Lake Is Pretty Murky After Mudslides In Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hanging Lake looked like a muddy mess on Friday, the day after massive mudslides closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. Copter4 flew over the typically pristine lake, known for its crystal clear water in the heart of the White River National Forest. (credit: CBS) The Grizzly Creek Fire burned close to Hanging Lake last year. The wildfire did burn through some of the lower Hanging Lake Trail but much of the area surrounding the lake was spared. (credit: CBS) What exactly happened to the lake during the mudslides is being evaluated. Kelsha Anderson, District Ranger for White River National...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoon Storms Become More Numerous Monday And Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – The eastern half of Colorado got a much needed break from afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday as a plume of monsoon moisture shifted west of the Continental Divide. But thick wildfire smoke moved in from the north and triggered widespread issues with the air quality. Smoky skies are expected to last through at least Monday along the Front Range and on the eastern plains. Meanwhile western Colorado remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Sunday evening. Those watches will creep across the Continental Divide and into the Front Range on Monday as the monsoon plume slowly shifts back to...
Larimer County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Flood Damage Assessment In Larimer County Begins Saturday Morning As More Rain Moves In

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews in Larimer County are out Saturday morning checking on areas near the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar after heavy rain caused closures and evacuations. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says as of late Friday night, only County Road 44H remains closed between County Road 27 and Pennock Pass. Video of flooding in Glen Haven shows the dangerous situation many faced on Friday. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/07/Glen-Haven-flooding-belille.mp4 Details about any possible damage are not yet released. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office warns heavy rain is still possible in the burn area on Saturday. Those who are in the area are urged to stay alert and weather aware. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/07/glen-haven-flooding-2-belille.mp4 On Friday, tree logs washed across roads near Black Creek in Glen Haven. “It rose really quickly this time earlier today. We came up about three feet, four feet, with just a bit of debris,” Tom Housewright, a volunteer firefighter for the department in Glen Haven, told CBS4’s Jeff Todd. He says many residents in the area have been alert since July 4.
Redstone, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Highway 133 Reopens Near Redstone After Mudslide

REDSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Mudslides forced an extended closure of Highway 133 in Pitkin County, but the roadway is now back open with alternating traffic. The debris flows happened near the north entrance to Redstone. Pitkin Community Traffic Alert – Hwy 133 is back open however alternating traffic. 07-30-2021 06:23:40 D21 — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 30, 2021 The closure began on Thursday and stretched into Friday morning. At daybreak one lane of the highway was reopened and traffic was alternating. (credit: Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District) A photo from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District showed mud and rocks all over the road. Pitkin County was under a flash flood warning on Thursday.
Pitkin County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Mudslides Close Highway 133 In Pitkin County Near Redstone

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mudslides closed Highway 133 in Pitkin County on Thursday. The highway remains closed at mile marker 53 at the north entrance to Redstone. (credit: Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District) Pitkin County was under a flash flood warning on Thursday. There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. Hwy 133 remains 🚫CLOSED🚫 due to mudslides in the area of mile marker 53/north entrance to Redstone. Photos courtesy of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District pic.twitter.com/PrdNZiF7Mx — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 30, 2021

