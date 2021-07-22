Cancel
Albany, NY

Governor Cuomo signs bill expanding insurance coverage for personal cell phones

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation expanding insurance coverage for personal cell phones. The new legislation permits consumers to receive damage, loss, and theft protection for these devices via their credit card or checking account. This allows New York State residents to have access to a less-expensive way to obtain insurance protection for their cell phones. Prior to the passage of the legislation, state law prohibited the use of credit or debit card issuers to insure their customers from damage, loss, and theft.

