DOWNINGTOWN — On Saturday, July 24, students will have the opportunity meet current New York Jets tight end, Tyler Kroft, and participate in a day filled with football fun. As a child growing up in Downingtown, Tyler Kroft reminiscences about how special it is to return to his hometown and discuss the importance of education in the game. “The game of football is an awesome metaphor for life; I am always happy to talk with young players, especially in my community, about the physical commitment to self and team, but also the academic commitment and requirements to succeed.”