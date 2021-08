I wasn’t big into horror in my childhood years–maybe it’s because I’m easily scared. Even so though, when The Blair Witch Project came out, I saw it. Hardly anyone didn’t go for that downward spiral of a hike through the woods and even less people weren’t at least a little freaked out by it. It had good tension and pacing and built up to those final big well-earned scares. Even if it’s been a while, The Blair Witch Project was a household name and so, when Blair Witch VR came out, I suspected it might be an interesting new addition to the “franchise” as it were. After all, VR is already such an isolation chamber, something that can be eerie on its own–it’d be easy to pack in the scares and really get my heart rate up. Well, it didn’t turn out that way, unfortunately.